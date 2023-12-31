1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay. Photo / Supplied

Jessica, then... who? TVNZ enters the new year looking for a new political editor. Who are the likely candidates?

One of TVNZ’s highest-profile journalists is leaving the state broadcaster.

Political editor Jessica Mutch McKay has resigned to become head of government relations and corporate responsibility at ANZ bank.

TVNZ confirmed the news to Media Insider this morning, saying that Mutch McKay had “unfortunately” resigned.

After a range of high-profile resignations, departures and other moves within the media sector in 2023, the new year has been welcomed in with news of another big change, leaving TVNZ with the task of filling one of its most critical news and current affairs roles.

It should be a hotly contested position with Mutch McKay’s deputy Maiki Sherman a likely frontrunner.

“Jessica has been an exceptional political editor for TVNZ,” said a TVNZ spokeswoman.

“She has led a world-class team of reporters through a remarkable time in New Zealand politics, including skilfully helming our 2023 election coverage. While we are sad to see her go, we wish her all the best in her new role.

“We will advertise and appoint Jessica’s replacement in the coming weeks.”

Mutch McKay has been with TVNZ for more than 15 years, including as its political editor for almost six years, replacing Corin Dann in March 2018.

She is one of the broadcaster’s highest-profile journalists and presenters, leading the company’s political coverage, and press gallery team.

In the build-up to last year’s election, she hosted TVNZ’s two main leaders’ debates, between Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon.

In a comment to Media Insider before the first debate, she said: “I‘m doing lots of prep and I’m also ready to throw it all out the window on the day. It would be great if they answered the questions - that’s a good place to start! It’s such an amazing chance for voters to see the leaders side by side for the first time selling their vision for New Zealand. I can’t wait.”

In 2018, Mutch McKay told The Spinoff: “I reckon the press gallery is the purest form of journalism in lots of ways. It’s the talking to people, it’s the relationships, it’s the history, it’s about having covered an issue for a long time.”

Already a high-profile journalist before 2020 - she has also previously hosted Q+A and was TVNZ’s London-based Europe correspondent between 2013 and 2015 - Mutch McKay’s name was further catapulted into the public consciousness during the Covid pandemic.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would often invite questions at the live 1pm press conferences with the opening combination, “Jessica, then Tova”.

That phrase launched many a social media meme but also exposed the pair - Tova O’Brien was then Newshub’s political editor - to unfair criticism from some members of the public who didn’t like the line of questioning.

Some might have felt it too soft, or too hard, or that the pair were being favoured.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, in the coalition leaders’ opening press conference in November, referenced the matter: “Can I just say this is no longer Jessica Jessica, Tova Tova alright? We’re going to have a balanced media from here on in so I want everybody to get a fair question, it’s just not two of you.”

Animosity towards journalists from some quarters has heightened over the past several years, driven by the likes of Peters’ rhetoric.

Media Insider revealed in September that TVNZ was upping protection for its political reporters and teams on the election campaign trail, including the presence of security personnel at the Labour Party and National Party campaign launches in Auckland.

Protesters were present at both launches, including six hecklers who had to be evicted, one by one, from Labour’s launch inside the Aotea Centre.

“The landscape has changed since Covid,” TVNZ’s news and current affairs executive editor Phil O’Sullivan told Media Insider at the time.

“Globally we’ve seen an increase in anti-media sentiment. We’re now seeing this in New Zealand too, with an increase in abuse directed towards our reporters while out in the field, and threatening behaviour in online spaces disproportionately impacting our female reporters.”

Mutch McKay covered the Labour and National party launches, and reported at the time that the protests at the Labour launch that day felt “different from the start”.

While protests were nothing new, she told 1 News newsreader Wendy Petrie, this one was rowdier, more disruptive and co-ordinated.

O’Sullivan said other safety measures for TVNZ staff could include travelling with extra security, reporting from safe locations and from a distance “if a situation feels volatile” and, when necessary, using the likes of mobile footage and drones rather than a full camera set-up.”

As well as Sherman, other possible broadcasting contenders or applicants for the political editorship could include TVNZ’s Katie Bradford and Benedict Collins, O’Brien (now at Stuff), and Newstalk ZB’s Jason Walls.

Mutch McKay’s new role will see her play a critical role in ANZ’s relationship with the new coalition government.

She is set to help play a leading role in presenting and communicating the bank’s position on proposed policies and other legislation that will impact the business and wider banking industry.

ANZ public, consumer and government affairs executive general manager Peter Parussini told Media Insider the bank was excited to have someone of Mutch McKay’s calibre coming on board.

The bank had more than 80 applicants for the role.

“Jessica has a very strong understanding of the issues facing business and the banking industry,” he said.

She was well-connected and well-respected across government and the media and communications industries.

“It’s really exciting - exciting for us and exciting for her.”

An earlier advertisement for the role cites the need to “provide government relations and corporate responsibility advice and support to key stakeholders including the Board, CEO and New Zealand Leadership Team”.

Mutch McKay replaces Andrew Gaukrodger who is moving to Foodstuffs.

RNZ also enters 2024 with a new political editor - Newsroom’s Jo Moir is replacing Jane Patterson who has taken on a new senior role at the public broadcaster - director of editorial quality and training.

“Jane brings a deep commitment to RNZ’s journalism and a desire to help our people succeed to this role where she will have responsibility for overseeing editorial quality and training across the organisation and ensure RNZ’s kaimahi have the knowledge and skills to produce work that helps achieve our vision of creating outstanding public media that matters,” said RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson.