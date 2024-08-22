Advertisement
Media Insider: US reality TV star kills, eats weka – official documents reveal crisis-like aftermath; Paddy Gower’s new role – will he stay on TV3?; Radio ratings show Mike Hosking is king again

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
Race to Survive: NZ contestants; Paddy Gower; and Mike Hosking. Pictures / supplied, Dean Purcell, Michael Craig.

Official documents reveal high stakes - and an international response - after a US TV reality contestant killed a protected weka in NZ; Will Paddy Gower still have a TV3 show?; New radio ratings highlight

