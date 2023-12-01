Voyager 2023 media awards
Media Insider: Hamish McKenzie and the rise of Substack; Stuff’s Circuit breaker; Why are there so many media awards?

Shayne Currie
By
10 mins to read
Hamish McKenzie, co-founder of Substack. Photo / Brett Phibbs

As a freelance writer, Hamish McKenzie used to scrabble together income based on a going rate of 40 cents a word. He was chuffed, he once said, when The Listener would pay him the grand

