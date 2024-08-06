Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: Philip Polkinghorne murder trial – Mental Health Foundation wants judge to rein in media; how he responded

Shayne Currie
By
5 mins to read
Murder accused Philip Polkinghorne in court on day one of his trial. Photo / Michael Craig

Murder accused Philip Polkinghorne in court on day one of his trial. Photo / Michael Craig

The Mental Health Foundation wants reporting of the Philip Polkinghorne murder trial reined in, saying it has “serious concerns” about the coverage – assertions that have been rejected by the NZ Herald.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business