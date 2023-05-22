Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson. Photo / Michael Craig





One of New Zealand’s most respected public servants is set to be the new chair of TVNZ.

The Government says it is still working through the process and no decisions have been made but the Herald understands Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson is the preferred candidate to be the new chair, heading a new-look board that will be tasked with implementing a stronger public broadcasting focus at TVNZ.

An announcement is expected soon, possibly as early as the coming days.

It comes amid high-level concerns within TVNZ of the commercial impact of that strategy as Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson seeks a stronger focus on underserved audiences.

The new board will also be tasked with finding a new chief executive, with Simon Power leaving at the end of June.

Wrightson’s role as Retirement Commissioner was recently extended to 2026. She is a former chief executive of NZ on Air, a former chief executive of the Broadcasting Standards Authority and a former Chief Censor - giving her an almost unrivalled CV in terms of senior public broadcasting roles and oversight positions.

Media Insider has reached out to Wrightson through the Retirement Commission for comment.

A spokesman for Jackson’s office said they were still working through the process for the board appointments, and he would not confirm Wrightson was the preferred candidate as chair, or even in the running.

“No decision has been made regarding the chair of TVNZ. The process of appointing the board is still working its way through the process. The board along with the chair will be announced in due course.”

In an interview with Media Insider earlier this month, the current chairman TVNZ, Andy Coupe, confirmed he was leaving the organisation.

The tenures of the rest of the board - deputy chair Kevin Malloy, Toko Kapea, Trish Carter, Keiran Horne, Meg Matthews and Aliesha Staples – are all up for renewal on June 30, but there is expected to be a sizeable percentage of new faces joining Wrightson on the board.

In October 2019, when Wrightson was announced to be the next Retirement Commissioner, then Commerce Minister Kris Faafoi praised her strong leadership, management and governance skills which, he said, would help champion improved financial capability for all New Zealanders.

Up until then, Wrightson was the CEO of NZ on Air, which allocates money to a wide variety of local media content; from TV and radio to digital.

“Jane’s experience in that key role within New Zealand’s multi-million dollar media sector has helped us grow our national identity and showcase it to the world,” said Faafoi at the time. “NZ On Air connects New Zealanders and helps reflect what it is to be a New Zealander. It supports inclusion and embraces our diversity through the local content it funds.”

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Jackson told Media Insider last month that he would be meeting TVNZ to discuss its commitment to a public-media strategy.

“I want to have a chat with them about where they’re going,” he said. And: “I want to see change.”

The minister wants to see more New Zealand stories on air and in primetime on TVNZ channels. “Can we get the balance right? Obviously, they’ve got to make a buck. We all get that, but can we just balance it a bit more?

“I want to see and hear a New Zealand identity, and for me – despite what critics might be saying – it’s more than just about Māori.”

In the wide-ranging interview, the minister says he wants to see all underserved audiences – including Pasifika and younger Kiwis – addressed.

He loved live coverage of Te Matatini on TV2 in February and the recent TVNZ 1 Sunday show, which profiled boxer Mea Motu.

“We don’t see enough of that in primetime. I want to see that sort of stuff.

“I want to see some of the country stuff. Country Calendar has been brilliant for New Zealand TV, but I think our New Zealand identity, with respect, is much more than that now,” says Jackson.

“They’ve been just saying ‘oh, well, there’s the New Zealand story, it’s Country Calendar’. I think it’s wider than that. I think Kiwis are growing – this country has been changing.”

Coupe told Media Insider earlier this month that he had advised the Government a year ago that he would not be seeking reappointment as TVNZ chair.

He said TVNZ had drawn up a “whole-of-business transformation” document that went beyond software and hardware – it was a critical digital and consumer strategy and major technology investment to ensure the business thrived.

“All I will say is we are embarking on a five-year business transition. There’s a considerable amount of money on the technical side of the digital strategy and transition, which is important in terms of competing with the global competitors.”

Hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to be needed for investment, including for a new on-demand platform to compete against the likes of Netflix.

On whether the future TVNZ+ platform should be a subscriber service – like Netflix – Coupe said that was for the future board to decide. “It would be silly for any new infrastructure not to make provision for that.”

But he added: “In my view AVOD [advertising-based video on demand] will always be central to TVNZ+ because a core objective for Television New Zealand now and into the future is to reach all demographics of New Zealand society, hence a subscription-free offering is critical to this.”

The business plan had been signed off by the current board and submitted to the Treasury, and it was detailed, to ensure the new board could get their heads around it, said Coupe.

The new board had the capacity to make its own call, but Coupe said: “It’s critical we embark on this, otherwise we’ll have a Kodak or Nokia moment.”



