Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: Dame Jacinda Ardern film - former PM backs official new US documentary, raising questions over NZ Film Commission’s taxpayer-backed project

Shayne Currie
By
7 mins to read
Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dame Jacinda Ardern says she backs the new US documentary as it’s not being funded by New Zealand taxpayers: ‘We’ve stopped seeing people in public life as human. Mine is a human story and a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business