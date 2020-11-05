Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Matthew Hooton: Why Jacinda Ardern is the rightful heir to the 'Smiling Assassin'

6 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Jacinda Ardern knows her Government has work to do to build a better understanding and broader relationship with business. And she knows that requires much more than another Business Advisory Council sending her reports

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.