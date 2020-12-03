Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Matthew Hooton: Who will lead us if our leader won't?

6 minutes to read

Jacinda Ardern declares a climate change emergency in Parliament this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Jacinda Ardern is increasingly an enigma.

On one hand, she is undoubtedly a great leader. By focusing on the victims and erasing the killer's name, her leadership mitigated the risk of either retaliation or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.