Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Matthew Hooton: Jacinda Ardern shows courage in Covid fight, but will she hold her nerve?

6 minutes to read
Jacinda Ardern knows that reopening the border means some people who refuse to be vaccinated will die from Covid. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern knows that reopening the border means some people who refuse to be vaccinated will die from Covid. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

OPINION:

In a week when Judith Collins fussed about where Winston Churchill's portrait should hang in Parliament, Jacinda Ardern was confronting issues of life and death.

With her announcements yesterday, the Prime Minister has proven

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.