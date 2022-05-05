Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Matthew Hooton: Jacinda Ardern faces the great unravelling

6 minutes to read
As Jacinda Ardern's star fades, there's little sign that Chris Hipkins (left) or Grant Robertson could revive Labour's fortunes, Matthew Hooton writes. File photo

As Jacinda Ardern's star fades, there's little sign that Chris Hipkins (left) or Grant Robertson could revive Labour's fortunes, Matthew Hooton writes. File photo

NZ Herald

OPINION:

If Labour wins a third term, current polls suggest it would rely for every measure on the agreement of the Greens and Te Pāti Māori (TPM).

That Government would be a disaster. From her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.