Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Matthew Hooton: Chris Hipkins’ image is fraying at the seams

By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins having a steak and cheese pie outside Real Meat Pies in Lower Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins having a steak and cheese pie outside Real Meat Pies in Lower Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Until now, it has been assumed that for sheer, unadulterated incompetence, no Government could ever beat Jacinda Ardern’s ministry for KiwiBuild.

Full credit, then, to Chris Hipkins’ Beehive for proving everyone wrong. It turns

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business