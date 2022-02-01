Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Matt Burgess: Why inflation looks here to stay

8 minutes to read
The new record inflation figures come as no shock to many, with rising housing, fuel and construction costs putting the pinch on even those with means. Video / NZ Herald

The new record inflation figures come as no shock to many, with rising housing, fuel and construction costs putting the pinch on even those with means. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Matt Burgess

OPINION:

Last week's announcement that inflation is at its highest level in more than 30 years was a shock.

Consumer prices rose by 5.9 per cent last year, the largest increase since June 1990. Petrol

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.