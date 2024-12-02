Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

M&As on the rise: Three tips to making deals work

By Rhiannon McKinnon
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The Amazon and Whole Foods merger brought problems even Jeff Bezos couldn't see coming. Photo / Joe Raedle, Getty Images

The Amazon and Whole Foods merger brought problems even Jeff Bezos couldn't see coming. Photo / Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Opinion by Rhiannon McKinnon
Rhiannon McKinnon is the founder of Cassiobury and CEO 101.

THREE KEY FACTS

The deflated mergers and acquisitions space is back on the rise in 2024, with deal-making ticking up in New Zealand.

Technology, healthcare, energy, and financial deals are prominent in the rising activity.

Investment bankers and legal eagles are eyeing the upswing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And 79% of offshore investor respondents

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business