Business

Mary Holm: Why it pays to spread your savings

Mary Holm
By
7 mins to read
Diversification is a winning investment strategy - but how much is enough? Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Q: I read your articles weekly and see diversification within a portfolio of shares mentioned often.

I can understand and see the point of diversification and it makes a lot of sense to me.

