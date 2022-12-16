Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Whatever you do, don’t neglect the golden property rule

Mary Holm
By
12 mins to read
Housing price falls have been uneven this year, and some sectors of the market have eased more than others. Photo / 123RF

Housing price falls have been uneven this year, and some sectors of the market have eased more than others. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Q: My partner and I own a family home worth about $1 million, with $550,000 remaining on our mortgage. We are also fortunate enough to have a good chunk of surplus income each week.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business