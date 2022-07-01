Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: The old hard sell worked before — but today?

12 minutes to read
Illustration / Getty Images, Herald graphic

Illustration / Getty Images, Herald graphic

Mary Holm
By
Mary Holm

Columnist

OPINION:

Q: I've bought and sold three properties over the past decades. Two of the transactions were with parties I knew and one of them was through a real estate agent.

In each instance I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.