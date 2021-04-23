Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Mary Holm: Take this job and shove ... off elsewhere

12 minutes to read
Why stick with work you hate when you're well-off enough to make a career change? Photo / Getty Images

Why stick with work you hate when you're well-off enough to make a career change? Photo / Getty Images

Mary Holm
By:

Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Q: I'm 40 years old and work in a very good paying job in a low-cost-of-living area of New Zealand. I paid off my mortgage last year and am now focusing on saving 50

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.