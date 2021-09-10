Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Starting again after a split, put your money on certainty

11 minutes to read
Risk is one thing you don't need when coming out of a relationship with money in the bank. Photo / 123RF

Risk is one thing you don't need when coming out of a relationship with money in the bank. Photo / 123RF

Mary Holm
By:

Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Q: I have recently separated from my partner of over 20 years. During this time I stayed at home raising the kids, and ran the administration side of our building business.

We had just

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.