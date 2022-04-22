Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Sharesies and getting schooled on the sharemarket's lessons

11 minutes to read
Yes, students can learn a lot from a share club. But no, chances are they can't discover how to beat the market. Photo / Getty Images

Yes, students can learn a lot from a share club. But no, chances are they can't discover how to beat the market. Photo / Getty Images

Mary Holm
By
Mary Holm

Columnist

OPINION:

Q: I am a secondary school teacher, and I would like to start up a Sharesies club as an extracurricular activity for interested students during intervals and lunch.

The age range would be, say,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.