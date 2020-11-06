Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Play it cool with that hot tip on market moves

11 minutes to read

Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Q: I received a supposed "hot tip" yesterday from a person who claims that — probably between now and Christmas and heavily impacted by whatever happens in the post-US presidential election period — the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.