Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Over-saving for retirement? Try live a little while the living is good

11 minutes to read
If you can afford a decent bottle of wine, don't leave it until it's too late in life. Photo / Getty Images

If you can afford a decent bottle of wine, don't leave it until it's too late in life. Photo / Getty Images

Mary Holm
By:

Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Q: How do you over-save for retirement?

A: The smart aleck answer is by setting aside heaps of money.

But I'm guessing you read last week's letter from pension researcher Michael Littlewood

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.