Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: After penny pinching for decades, why not splurge a little?

11 minutes to read
Why not splurge a little on the good beer... or take your wife out for a nice meal? Photo / Getty Images

Why not splurge a little on the good beer... or take your wife out for a nice meal? Photo / Getty Images

Mary Holm
By:

Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Q: I'm 82, my wife 83. I'm a multi-millionaire, and have been for many years. I worked hard and saved even harder. We want for nothing, been there, done it all.

I think nothing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.