Business

Mary Holm: Million-dollar club is getting crowded

12 minutes to read
Soaring house values have made lots of people rich... on paper. Photo / 123RF

Mary Holm
By
Mary Holm

Columnist

OPINION:

Q: What defines a millionaire in New Zealand?

My wife and I are both retired and receive the NZ Super. The recent house valuations are showing our house at $1.9 million. We have cash

