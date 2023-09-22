Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mary Holm: How to bypass Inland Revenue to supercharge your KiwiSaver

Mary Holm
By
10 mins to read
KiwiSaver money can take a long time to wend its way into KiwiSaver funds. Photo / Paul Taylor

KiwiSaver money can take a long time to wend its way into KiwiSaver funds. Photo / Paul Taylor

OPINION

I work as an accountant for a KiwiSaver provider.

The system to get KiwiSaver contributions and deductions invested by your provider is slow, as the money is transferred via the IRD.

All KiwiSaver and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business