Business

Mary Holm: Help build someone a home with your savings

12 minutes to read
Funds offer a return on your money while helping others get into a place of their own. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Mary Holm
Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Q: I have spare cash. Is there any way I can safely invest in a way that helps to support our country? I am not talking millions. I am talking between $20,000 and $50,000.

