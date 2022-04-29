Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mary Holm: Everyone wants a home of their own - or do they?

11 minutes to read
Rates, insurance, home maintenance ... maybe renting isn't such a bad alternative. Photo / 123RF

Rates, insurance, home maintenance ... maybe renting isn't such a bad alternative. Photo / 123RF

Mary Holm
By
Mary Holm

Columnist

OPINION:

Q: I was hoping to get another perspective on our situation. My partner and I have been renting at a very reasonable rate for more than 10 years. I am 40 and he is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.