Premium
Marutūāhu-Ockham Partnership completes 720 Auckland apartments, seven blocks

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Marutūāhu chairman Paul Majurey at the opening of the new Ockham-Marutūāhu building Toi in Pt Chevalier. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“Toitū te whenua, toitū te tangata [honour the land, honour the people],” lawyer and Marutūāhu chairman Paul Majurey said at last Thursday’s opening of a new green, 65-unit five-level Pt Chevalier apartment block.

Speaking during Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori, Majurey was at the opening of the sixth of

