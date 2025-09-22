The Marutūāhu-Ockham Partnership has now completed seven Tāmaki Makaurau apartment blocks.

Marutūāhu is Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngaati Whanaunga and Te Patukirikiri.

It owns the land under Toi, opened last Thursday, after a Waitangi Treaty settlement, on land beside the now-shut Carrington Hospital.

The developer brings expertise and know-how of apartment-block building, having developed nearly 1400 units in the city.

The opening of the new Ockham-Marutūāhu building Toi in Pt Chevalier. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The partnership plans many more projects together, particularly on Treaty of Waitangi settlement land.

Ockham has developed 21 new buildings since it was founded – seven times with Marutūāhu.

Paul Majurey is an iwi leader. Photo / Deal Purcell

Hannah Majurey, daughter of Paul Majurey, is an Ockham project manager and he paid tribute to her and others at Thursday’s event.

Toi is clad in green tiles, the colour inspired by harakeke (flax) and by architectural designer Hannah Chiaroni-Clarke.

The Auckland apartment building Toi in Pt Chevalier, is a 65-unit block clad in green tiles. Photo / Ockham Residential

Housing Minister Chris Bishop said on Thursday his party took some credit for such collaborations.

“When the previous National-led Government launched the Crown Land programme in 2015 – now known as the Land for Housing programme – it did not have any well-established development partnerships with iwi.

Mayor Wayne Brown (left) and Housing Minister Chris Bishop at the opening of the new Ockham-Marutūāhu building Toi. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“Ten years later, the programme’s footprint has seen mana whenua involved in housing development in over 86% of its projects, for the delivery of over 6000 homes across New Zealand. This is a step-change from where we started,” Bishop told about 100 guests at Toi, which is built on ex-Unitec land.

“The Carrington Development in particular is a great example of the Crown, iwi and private sector working together under the Land for Housing programme.

Residents get access to this in-ground heated outdoor pool at Aroha, Avondale. Photo / Adrian Malloch Photography

“It’s clear that we have a shared commitment to address the housing shortage and provide quality homes for Kiwis.”

Majurey spoke after Bishop at the opening of the sixth of seven blocks.

The opening of Ockham development's new apartment block Kōkihi in Waterview. Photo / Alex Burton

Little was said of the far larger 77-unit Whetū.

But Ockham is now pitching it as a build-to-rent scheme.

Such is the state of the market that only 30% of Toi’s units are pre-sold.

Whetū (right) looms over Toi, the new building opened on Thursday. Whetū is red. Toi is green. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

So the partnership has taken the tough decision not to flood sites with further units in the giant Whetū, a kupu (word) meaning star.

The Marutūāhu-Ockham Partnership has instead arrived at a decision to rent all those 77 units.

Kōanga, the build-to-rent apartments, opened in June in Waterview. The development is at 2 Oakley Ave, Auckland. Photo / Ockham

Ockham CEO William Deihl said units in Whetū would be rented soon.

Mayor Wayne Brown said he had become friends with Ockham co-founder Mark Todd, as well as Majurey. He praised their buildings, saying it showed what can be achieved when iwi and business work together.

At the opening of the new Ockham-Marutūāhu building Toi, in Point Chevalier, were (from left) Marutūāhu chairman Paul Majurey, Mayor Wayne Brown, Minister Chris Bishop, Ockham Residential CEO William Deihl. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Of bigger plans for the area, Brown said this would be a high-density community, balanced by an extensive network of green spaces, interconnected and woven around the buildings, with an emphasis on shared spaces for people to eat, talk, work and play.

“The Maungarongo master plan hints at what’s to come – a metro supermarket, creche, 24-hour gym, swimming pool, cafes, restaurants, commercial spaces, co-working offices, playgrounds, recreational spaces, community gardens and the list goes on," Brown noted.

“It is the type of development that is good for this city. We need to celebrate it: this is the Auckland that is coming, it is the Auckland that I’m proud to push for.”

Marutūāhu-Ockham Partnership developments

Tuatahi, completed 2019, 119 units, 1 Soljak Place, Mt Albert; Kōkihi, 2021, 95 units, 1 Oakley Ave, Waterview; Aroha, 2023, 117 units, 1817 Great North Rd, Avondale; Manaaki, 2023, 210 units, 9 Jordan Ave, Onehunga; Kōanga, 2025, 37 units, 2 Oakley Ave, Waterview; Toi, 2025, 65 units, 2 Te Ara Taurapa, Pt Chevalier; Whetū, 2025, 77 units, 2 Te Ara Taurapa, Pt Chevalier.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.