Captain Rom Whitaker and the crew of Release, from Hatteras Island, won a remarkable prize using a New Zealand-designed lure. Photo / Supplied

A 38-year quest to catch a giant fish culminated with a prediction and a New Zealand invention landing a fisherman a $2.8 million prize.

When Captain Rom Whitaker set out on Monday, Bay of Islands’ businessman and inventor Graeme “Bonze” Fleet was among those wishing him well.

The Kiwi skipper may have been half a world away, but knew Whitaker was using one of his prototype lures.

“They have this big tournament in America called the Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament, in North Carolina. It’s massive, mate, the prize pool is about US$8m or something,” Fleet said.

“He’s been trying for 38 years to win this prize,” Fleet told the Herald.

“Twelve minutes into fishing, he got a bite. It was a 504-pound [228kg] blue marlin.”

Captain Rom Whitaker and crew including angler angler Kirk Pugh used this Bonze prototype lure to catch the blue marlin. Photo / Supplied

Although Fleet wasn’t there to witness Whitaker’s feat, a good friend and business partner was.

Fleet said that friend was so confident the lure would work, he boldly told Whitaker: “I’ll see you at the weigh station”.

“That’s exactly what happened.”

The marlin was the first 500-pound fish caught in the tournament, netting the crew of Release victory in the Fabulous Fisherman Division.

The prize? A cool US$1,729,750 ($2,817,360).

Fleet said Whitaker used a Bonze lures TKO prototype.

“That was a pretty big deal for us ... It’s a prototype we made.”

Fleet said about 250 boats took part in the huge American tournament.

Whitaker’s feat with the Bonze lure was now the talk of the North Carolina coast.

“The Release reeled in a 504 lb blue marlin on Monday at 2.47pm with angler Kirk Pugh, and the catch resulted in a large celebration along the docks of the tournament’s Morehead City home base,” Island Free Press reported.

The blue marlin took an hour and seven minutes to reel in, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

The marlin triumph was an important breakthrough not just for Whitaker.

It was some vindication for the efforts “Bonze” had made to be a success in America.

Fleet said he set up business in the United States just before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“It hasn’t been easy, but we got through that.”



