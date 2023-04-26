Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance

Curdling milk price

The firm also reduced its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season by 20 cents, from $8.50 kilograms of milk solids (kgMS) to $8.30 kgMS. Synlait said in its market update that actual and forecast commodity prices “fell lower than Synlait was forecasting” when the market announced its last forecast in mid-March. The company had assumed at the time that dairy commodity prices would rise as Chinese demand recovered “in line with market expectations”.

It said: “The slower-than-expected Chinese recovery and a negative shift in sentiment towards the broader global economy have resulted in falling commodity prices.”

The company reiterated it is reviewing its capital strategy to ensure it has the appropriate funding for the 2024 financial year and beyond, with the focus of the review primarily on its debt levels.

“Synlait is not considering an equity capital ‚raising as part of the capital strategy review,” the company said.

It also said amendments to certain banking covenants had been approved for the remainder of the financial. These largely centre around the leverage and senior leverage ratios. In late March it reported an 83 per cent slump in its first-half profit to $4.8m as it dealt with increasingly expensive supply issues and faces a tougher outlook.

Surprise and no surprise

“Obviously it’s taking a while for this to come out, but based on that trading halt, it was no surprise that they were going to reduce their profit guidance again,” Peter McIntyre from Craigs IP told BusinessDesk. “It’s probably more of a surprise to see that they’ve dropped their milk price payout.”

He said the shares had fallen 6.5 per cent immediately after the market opened and could fall further as the day progressed. A2 Milk also voiced surprise at the extent of the reduction.

“In response to Synlait’s announcement, which indirectly refers to a2MC, the Company is surprised at the extent of the reduction in Synlait’s guidance range,” the company said in a statement. A2 Milk added there was no material change to its own outlook.

