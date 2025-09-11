In June last year, the company lost a lucrative contract to supply the Chemist Warehouse in Australia.
In February, Ebos announced that long-serving John Cullity would retire as CEO and be replaced by Adam Hall, who has a background in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), effective from July 1.
The company undertook a A$200m ($217m) placement in April and A$50m retail offer to fund the acquisitions of SVS Veterinary Supplies and the remaining 10% stake in Transmedic, a medical equipment supplier.
In late May 28, Sybos Holdings - representing the Zuellig family interests - sold 27 million shares (13.2%) in Ebos at $35.50 a share in a block trade.
Sybos also entered a 90-day escrow period for its remaining 4.9%.
Shane Solly, portfolio manager at Harbour Asset Management, said some of Ebos’ weakness could be put down to the number of new shareholders added to the register after the Sybos sale and capital raise.
He said there may have been a few who were unused to the idea that Ebos has had its ups and downs over the past three decades.
“It’s a business that does grow through acquisition and has periods of going sideways,” Solly said.
The co-op is targeting a tax-free capital return to shareholders of $2 per share - equating to $3.2b - following completion of the sale.
That still leaves Fonterra with $1b in the bank, so how will that be spent?
“How Fonterra allocates the remaining amount will be guided by our resource allocation framework, which allocates funds to debt, investment to support our strategy and distributions to shareholders and unit holders,” the co-op said in response to a question from the Herald.
Freightways patience
Freightways (FRW) has been one of the most acquisitive companies on the NZX over the past 20 years, yet its acquisition strategy has only recently started to add meaningful value as it has pursued larger deals within adjacent growth sectors, Forsyth Barr says.
“Its willingness to take on more risk - and greater reward - a competency that investors respect (and increasingly desire), is now being valued by the market via a premium rating,“ the broker said in a note.
FRW trades at a 10% one-year forward price earnings premium to the NZX50 market median.
“We retain a neutral rating but recognise the attraction of value-add potential from future M&A.”
FRW has acquired around 50 companies over the past 20 years in Australia and New Zealand.
“The majority (about 40) have been within its Information Management (IM) division, where — with the benefit of hindsight — strategic questions can rightly be raised,“ Forsyth Barr said.
“Yet total capital allocation is heavily weighted to Express Package (EP), given its two largest deals in recent years: domestic temperature-controlled player Big Chill in 2020, and Australian oversized parcel player Allied Express in 2022.″
Its core M&A focus is now on larger deals in the Australian EP sector.
FRW has exhibited a very disciplined approach to M&A historically.
“Its pipeline of potential opportunities is long (we suspect it includes parts of TGE, Hunter Express, ACN Delivers, Kings, and Capital Transport), according to management, but deals are usually subject to a willing buyer and a willing seller.”
Potential M&A can also include scope for divestments.
“Whether FRW is buying or selling, investors may need to continue to be patient,” Forsyth Barr said.
Upperton bows out
New Talisman Gold Mines, which is in the throes of raising capital, announced that its chairman John Upperton would be stepping down.
“I was elected to the NTL Board to instigate change in governance and bring Talisman into production,” said Upperton, who joined the board after a governance and management tussle in 2021.
“With these objectives now met, it is appropriate for me to consider stepping away to pursue wider interests in semi-retirement and take the chance to address some recurrent health issues.”
Upperton said he would work with the board to ensure a smooth transition “when the time is right”. There was no timeframe for the changeover.
“I’m also pleased to say I’m continuing to put my money where my mouth is by participating in this placement round,” Upperton said.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.