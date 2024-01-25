Former New Talisman Gold Mines Limited chief executive Matthew Hill admitted to breaching section 22(d) of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

Former New Talisman Gold Mines Limited chief executive Matthew Hill admitted to breaching section 22(d) of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

Matthew Hill, the former chief executive of NZX-listed New Talisman Gold Mines Limited, has admitted making false and misleading representations on a sharemarket chatroom, in breach of the Financial Markets Conduct Act.

The case relates to anonymous posts the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) alleged Hill had made about the company on the Sharetrader website’s online investor forum.

The FMA filed civil proceedings against Hill in August 2021.

Hill admitted to breaching section 22(d) of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

The parties have asked the Court to convene an agreed penalty hearing at the High Court in Auckland. The FMA will no longer pursue aspects of the original proceeding relating to market manipulation.