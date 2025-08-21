The sale would include a long-term agreement for Fonterra to sell milk and ingredients to Lactalis.

Subject to the satisfaction of conditions, the sale is expected to complete in the first half of 2026.

Fonterra’s FY25 earnings guidance of 65-75 cents per share remains unchanged.

The consumer business was estimated by market analysts to be worth $2-$3b.

Fonterra said it had also looked at an initial public offering and sharemarket listing for the business.

As part of the sale agreement, Fonterra will continue to supply milk and other products to the divested businesses, meaning New Zealand farmers’ milk will still be found in iconic dairy brands including Anchor and Mainland.

Fonterra chairman Peter McBride said over the last 15 months, the board had thoroughly tested the terms and value of both a trade sale and initial public offering (IPO) as divestment options.

“Following a highly competitive sale process with multiple interested bidders, the Fonterra board is confident a sale to Lactalis is the highest value option for the Co-op, including over the long-term,” he said.

Alongside a strong valuation for the businesses being divested, the sale allowed for a full divestment of the assets by Fonterra, and a faster return of capital to the co-op’s owners, when compared with an IPO.

“This, coupled with the firm belief we have in Fonterra’s long-term strategy, gives the board the confidence to unanimously recommend this divestment to shareholders for approval.”

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said the sale was a great outcome for the co-op.

“As the world’s largest dairy company, Lactalis has the scale required to take these brands and businesses to the next level. Fonterra farmers will continue to benefit from their success, with Lactalis to become one of our most significant Ingredients customers.

“At the same time, a divestment of these businesses will allow Fonterra to deliver further value for farmer shareholders and New Zealand by focusing on our world leading Ingredients and Foodservice businesses, through which we sell innovative products to more than 100 countries around the world, from our home base here in New Zealand,” Hurrell said.

Lactalis CEO Emmanuel Besnier said the sale would significantly strengthen the company’s strategy across Oceania, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

“Combining the Fonterra consumer business operations and market leading brands with our existing footprint in Australia and Asia will allow Lactalis to further grow its position in key markets,” Besnier said.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.