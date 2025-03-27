Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Stock takes

Has ESG investing lost its shine? Spark finds friends and worries over Synlait’s weak second half – Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

ESG investing has been put on the back foot. Photo / 123rf

ESG investing has been put on the back foot. Photo / 123rf

Environmental, social and governance investing looks to be on the back foot, particularly in the United States after the change of Government.

In the US, environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing faces pushback under

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Stock takes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stock takes