Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

Shares in Tourism Holdings fall on downbeat trading update - Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Tourism Holdings released an update to market indicating tariffs will have an affect on its full-year result.

Tourism Holdings released an update to market indicating tariffs will have an affect on its full-year result.

The New Zealand sharemarket rose today bucking the downward trend in US markets.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.42% or 51.07 points, rising to 12,118.99, with 38,010,124 shares changing hands to the value of $115.1 million.

The S&P/NZX20 index closed at 7,201.19, up 0.39%, while the S&P/NZX10 index

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares