Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NZ sharemarket rallies past 13,000 points after Reserve Bank rate cut – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Spark's share price rose today after a result in line with analyst expectations. Photo / NZME

Spark's share price rose today after a result in line with analyst expectations. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket rallied strongly today after the Reserve Bank’s Official Cash Rate cut.

The benchmark index broke through the 13,000-point barrier for the first time since February as results from Fletcher Building and Spark received mixed market reactions.

On the main board, the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save