Two more rate cuts to come: Reserve Bank to the rescue as recovery stalls

Business Editor at Large Liam Dann explains what to expect as the Reserve Bank cuts the Official Cash Rate to 3%. Video / Cameron Pitney
  • The Reserve Bank cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 3%, acknowledging stalled economic recovery.
  • Two more rate cuts are expected by March, potentially lowering mortgage rates, but the housing market outlook remains subdued.
  • The decision caused the Kiwi dollar to fall and the NZX50 stock market to rally.

The Reserve Bank appears to have heard the cries of the struggling business sector, not just cutting the official cash rate by 25 basis points as expected, but shifting its outlook to recognise that the economic recovery has stalled.

Based on the new Official Cash Rate track published today, we

