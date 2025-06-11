Shares in Fletcher rose 9.97% to $3.31, up 30c, with 2,369,726 shares changing hands to the value of $7,747,938.62.

Devon Funds Management head of retail Greg Smith said the company felt like a bit of a wounded duck at the moment.

“By releasing a short statement like that they’re inviting further interest. They’ve had some expressions of interest and so I suppose it’s putting the sector and investors on notice,” Smith said.

“Even if the economy is turning around, which you could probably argue that point, there are a few other moving parts so it’s not without risk for someone coming along. I suppose they think they can get it on the cheap.”

He said Fletcher Building had been an underperforming stock for a long time, calling it a “serial disappointer”, but its recent restructure and plan to get rid of the Australian division could work in its favour.

Spark’s share price rose 2.86% to $2.34, up 6.5c amid speculation in The Australian that a private equity investor is interested in the company.

Smith said merger and acquisition activity appeared to be making a comeback after a quiet period following US President Donald Trump’s global tariff policies.

Shares in Air New Zealand remained flat after the airline announced it would fly to Western Sydney from mid-2027, becoming the first transtasman carrier to signal its intent to operate services to the new airport.

The agreement opens up a new route for transtasman travel, connecting Auckland with Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI).

Air New Zealand closed on 58.5c with 675,140 shares changing hands to the value of $396,549.85.

Meanwhile, Auckland Airport’s share price increased 0.32% to $7.85, up 2c, with 1,102,845 shares changing hands to the value of $8,670,749.69.

Tower announced it had appointed a new chief executive in Paul Johnston. He had been acting chief executive and was formerly Tower’s chief financial officer.

“It’s probably interesting that it’s taken so long to hire them and to just go and hire someone internally. It’s like a bit of a replay of The Warehouse, which did a similar thing just a few weeks ago,” Smith said.

“Unlike The Warehouse, which has been a bit of a basket case in recent years, Tower has been performing quite strongly, and that’s off the back of what he’s been doing in that CFO role.”

Tower’s share price rose 2.04% to $1.50 with 192,998 shares trading hands.

Wall Street stocks advanced Tuesday as markets hoped for progress in US-China trade talks while digesting the World Bank’s lowered economic growth forecast.

A second day of high-level talks between the United States and China in London continued without any concrete announcement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.3% at 42,866.87.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.6% to 6038.81, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also gained 0.6% to 19,715.00.

– Additional reporting AFP

