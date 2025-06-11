Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket lifts as Fletcher Building shares rally on buyer interest – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Fletcher Building says it has received inquiries from parties interested in its businesses. Photo / Natalie Slade

Fletcher Building says it has received inquiries from parties interested in its businesses. Photo / Natalie Slade

The NZ sharemarket lifted today as Fletcher Building announced it had received inquiries from parties interested in buying its businesses.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.33% or 41.51 points, rising to 12,605.93, with 39,702,689 shares changing hands to the value of $139.77 million.

The S&P/NZX 20 index closed at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares