Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Construction
Updated

Potential buyers line up for Fletcher Building businesses

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Ryan Bridge talks to property reporter Anne Gibson on SkyCity suing Fletcher Building and Fletcher Construction for $330 million. Video / Herald NOW

Fletcher Building says it has received inquiries from parties interested in its businesses, including its construction division, after the company’s announcement of a strategic review.

“The company advises that no decisions have been made to sell any of its businesses,” Fletcher Building said in a short statement to the NZX.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Construction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Construction