Fletcher Building says it has received inquiries from parties interested in its businesses, including its construction division, after the company’s announcement of a strategic review.

“The company advises that no decisions have been made to sell any of its businesses,” Fletcher Building said in a short statement to the NZX.

More details of the outcomes of the strategic review would be provided at the company’s investor day on June 24, it said.

The company, in which Australian fund manager Allan Gray has an 18.73% stake, has a market capitalisation of $3.24 billion.

Fletcher Building, which has extensive interests in Australia and New Zealand, has suffered from a string of setbacks - many of them relating to delays in construction of SkyCity’s NZ International Convention Centre (NZICC) in Auckland.