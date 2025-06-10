This month, the company advised that SkyCity had launched legal action against its unit, Fletcher Construction, regarding the long-running project.
The risk of a dispute with SkyCity over delays and costs associated with the NZICC had been flagged in previous disclosures.
Last month, Fletcher Building forecast savings of about $15 million from an Australian divisional restructuring and a review of the company’s corporate structure.
As part of its ongoing strategic review, the company said its Australian division would be axed as a standalone unit.
Fletcher would create two new transtasman divisions: light building products and heavy building materials.
The first would include most of the company’s New Zealand building products businesses - Comfortech, Winstone Wallboards, Iplex, Laminex and Wood Products combined with Australian businesses Oliveri Australia, Iplex Australia, Laminex Australia and Fletcher Insulation from the former Australian Division.
