Air New Zealand to fly to Western Sydney from 2027

Greta Thunberg vows to continue trying to bring aid to Gaza, while in NZ Corporal Manu Smith is found guilty of covertly filming women during sex. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Air New Zealand will fly to Western Sydney from mid-2027, becoming the first transtasman carrier to signal its intent to operate services to the new airport.

The agreement opens up a new route for transtasman travel, connecting Auckland with Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI).

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the airline is pleased to be leading the way in connecting the two countries via the new airport.

“Western Sydney International represents an exciting step forward for aviation in Australia, and we’re delighted to be the first transtasman carrier to signal our intent to operate there as we continue to grow,” he said.

“This new route reflects our commitment to making travel more convenient for our customers and supporting stronger connections between New Zealand and Australia.”