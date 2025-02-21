Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

NZ sharemarket dips, Spark leads decline with near 19% drop – Market close

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Spark's shares took a dramatic hit following the company's half-year result. Photo / NZ Herald

Spark's shares took a dramatic hit following the company's half-year result. Photo / NZ Herald

The New Zealand sharemarket dropped nearly 1% today with investors voting with their feet after the release of Spark’s half-year result, resulting in a significant value drop.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 0.99% or 127.78 points, falling to 12,752.58, with 53,197,662 shares changing hands to the value

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares