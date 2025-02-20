Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness
Updated

Fonterra says full-year earnings will be in ‘upper half’ of range

NZME.
2 mins to read

Fonterra is more optimistic about its full-year earnings.

Fonterra is more optimistic about its full-year earnings.

Fonterra Co-operative Group is more optimistic about its full-year earnings and has lifted its forecast milk collection.

The New Zealand Exchange-listed (NZX) dairy giant said its forecast earnings for the current financial year will be in the “upper half” of the 40c-to-60c range per share.

Preliminary results showed it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness