Fonterra says full-year earnings will be in ‘upper half’ of range

Fonterra is more optimistic about its full-year earnings.

Fonterra Co-operative Group is more optimistic about its full-year earnings and has lifted its forecast milk collection.

The New Zealand Exchange-listed (NZX) dairy giant said its forecast earnings for the current financial year will be in the “upper half” of the 40c-to-60c range per share.

Preliminary results showed it had a strong first half, said chief executive Miles Hurrell.

Prices slipped 0.6% in this week’s Global Dairy Trade auction.

Whole milk powder has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price, which dipped 0.2% to an average of US$4153/MT (NZ$7205).