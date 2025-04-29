Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets / Shares

Auckland Airport shares drop on runway delays as NZX dips 0.61% - Market close

By Gregor Thompson
nzme·
4 mins to read

Auckland Airport has told investors it is pushing out a second runway to at least 2038. Image / Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport has told investors it is pushing out a second runway to at least 2038. Image / Auckland Airport

A runway delay at Auckland Airport has kept the NZX in the red as markets across the ditch continued their rebound.

The S&P/NZX 50 ended the day 0.61% down on 12,025.450 points, adding to Monday’s losses and remaining about 2% down for the month.

The Australian benchmark, the S&P/ASX

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Shares

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Shares