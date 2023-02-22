Scales Corp's Mr Apple is New Zealand's biggest apple exporter. Photo / Supplied
Agribusiness company Scales Corp said its underlying annual net profit slipped by 7 per cent to $27.6m in 2022, near the top end of previously-advised guidance, with its global protein business mostly offsetting a decline in the horticulture division.
And the company is still evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.
The company said there was further outperformance by its Global Proteins business, with a record result, complemented by strategic investments made in Australia.
Lockdowns in China resulted in material reductions in market prices during critical sales windows, especially during the latter parts of the season, adversely impacting the group’s Horticulture results.