The Electricity Authority has acknowledged there are potential issues with some hedging contracts. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Electricity Authority (EA) has acknowledged a potential risk to retail electricity competition in the pricing of “super-peak” hedge contracts.

The EA said a review of risk management options for power retailers found that while there are a range and combination of solutions available to retailers, there was a potential risk to retail competition.

The review was set up to look at whether the availability and pricing of risk management contracts was creating a barrier to retail competition.

“It found that retailers have been able to secure substantial hedge cover through over-the-counter [OTC] contracts offered by generator-retailers, and prices for most of these contracts were likely to be competitive,” EA chief executive Sarah Gillies said.

“However, we could not reach the same finding for super-peak hedge contracts, which provide morning and evening price cover when residential demand is highest and wholesale electricity prices can get very high.”