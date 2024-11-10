Risk management helps enable competition in the retail electricity market, especially for those retailers focused on domestic consumers and small business customers.
“The market for this type of hedge contract is neither deep nor liquid, with some gentailers [generator-retailers] not offering hedges when requested,” she said.
“While alternatives are emerging, that will take time.
“To support retail competition, we need to increase the liquidity of this type of contract and increase price transparency.”
Retail competition brings benefits to consumers and small businesses through more choice and access to affordable electricity, the EA said.
“At the same time, we are ensuring that we don’t stifle the long-term development of new risk management options, and the broader evolution of the sector.”
Risk management helps to insure retailers and major industrial users against wholesale electricity price volatility.
There is no one solution and retailers use a portfolio of complementary options to manage risk, the EA said.
“But for the next few years at least, the hedge contracts offered by the four big gentailers will continue to play an important role,” Gillies said.
Independent retailer Octopus Energy said the EA’s review identified risks to retail competition.
“While this finding is encouraging, it is noted that gentailer retail pricing and margin squeeze analysis were not undertaken – a full picture of retail competition requires this,” Octopus’ chief operating officer Margaret Cooney said.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.