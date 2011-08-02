World dairy prices dip 1.3pc overnight

Average prices of dairy products fell for the fourth sale in a row in Fonterra's latest online auction, tracking a broader decline in global commodity prices.

The GDT-TWI Price Index fell 1.3 per cent to US$3,716 a metric tonne, according to results posted on the globalDairyTrade auction website. That's the lowest since the December sale.

Prices at the auction are weakening as Fonterra faces increased scrutiny of its charging in the domestic market, with a team of government official reviewing the Raw Milk Regulations. The Commerce Commission yesterday passed on seeking to have local prices regulated, pending the outcome of the review.

The Thomson Reuters/Jefferies CRB Commodity Index of 19 commodities is at its lowest in almost a month.