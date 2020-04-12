Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets

Covid 19 coronavirus: Optimism turns to pessimism for dairy amid lower milk price forecasts

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Rabobank NZ chief executive Todd Charteris. Photo / NZ Herald

Rabobank NZ chief executive Todd Charteris. Photo / NZ Herald

Optimism about the next season's milk price has turned to pessimism as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt markets and economies around the world.

Uncertainty arising from the outbreak has seen economists pare back their milk price forecasts for 2020/21, with some raising the possibility of a sub $6.00 per

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets