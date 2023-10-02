“The futures market is definitely bullish on it,” HighGround Dairy consultant Stu Davison said.
“In whole milk powder and skim milk powder, we are looking at gains of 5.3 and 7.9 per cent respectively, so they are pretty keen on a lift,” he said.
Futures market pricing also suggests milk fat prices will be strong.
However, Davison said it looked like futures market pricing was overcooked.
“The futures market is banking on the milk supply contracting in New Zealand and creating a response from China, and momentum carryover from the last auction.
“I’m not as bullish as the futures market is, but I still expect a flat to slightly negative result, which would still be a positive result considering where the market is.”
He said a flat or slightly softer result would be a positive for Fonterra’s current milk price range, which is $6 - $7.50 per kgMS with a midpoint of $6.75 per kgMS.
The season’s production usually peaks in October.
“There is this mass of volume and it’s fairly well-concentrated, so this period has a fairly large bearing on the milk price,” Davison said.
“A flat result will be a positive for the milk price going forward, and will be a good place for prices to grind a little bit higher.”
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.