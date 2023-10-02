The futures market is pointing to whole milk and skim milk powder prices going higher still at Wednesday’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.

Pricing over the next month or so – the season’s production peak - is seen as being important as it will be key in determining Fonterra’s final farmgate milk price.

Whole milk prices have been rising sharply since bottoming out at US$2548 a tonne in mid-August.

At the last event on September 20, whole milk powder prices hit US$2799 a tonne, up 4.6 per cent on the previous sale.

Skim milk powder, which, like whole milk powder, plays a big part in forming Fonterra’s farmgate milk price, has also been strong, last trading on GDT at US$2400 a tonne, up 5.4 per cent.