Why Westfield doesn’t care if you spend money in its malls

More than 400 million customers have visited Scentre Group’s Westfield shopping malls in Australia and New Zealand this year. Its chairwoman explains its winning formula.

The chairwoman of Westfield owner Scentre Group says it’s in the business of creating experiences that ultimately encourage shoppers to spend.

“We want it to be an appealing place to come and stay. I mean you may not even spend anything,” Ilana Atlas told Markets with Madison.

“If we encourage you to stay longer because you’re enjoying the experience, then you will spend money.

“And that has actually proven to be the case.”

More than 400 million customers have visited Scentre Group’s 42 malls in New Zealand and Australia so far this year – an average of 17 visits a person.