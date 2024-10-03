Why The Warehouse chairwoman Dame Joan Withers hasn’t bailed - yet

The company that owns The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery and Noel Leeming, last week announced its first annual net loss in its 42-year history of $54.2m, after selling off Torpedo7 and closing down its online offering TheMarket.com.

The Warehouse has lost marketshare in two of its key categories; home and apparel.

It was yet to appoint a permanent chief executive after its former boss Nick Grayston exited the business, effective immediately, in May.

The company’s founder Sir Stephen Tindall tried to take back control, but his joint takeover bid with a private equity firm failed to rally full shareholder support.

With that to bed, Withers said the company was now focused on its core three brands and was aiming to improve its product mix to win back marketshare in two key categories; home and apparel.

“We’re fighting now to get that back.

“Even in the last few weeks, with a renewed focus, some of the new product now landing, we are starting to see our marketshare figures climb back up again.”

Watch Joan Withers discuss how The Warehouse will survive in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Dame Joan Withers discusses how The Warehouse will survive on Markets with Madison.

Get investment insights from executives and experts on Markets with Madison every Monday and Friday here on the NZ Herald, on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sponsored by CMC Markets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this programme is of a general nature, and is not intended to be personalised financial advice. We encourage you to seek appropriate advice from a qualified professional to suit your individual circumstances.

Madison Reidy is the host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.