Resene Paint has been in business for 78 years and is as competitive and innovative as ever in the hands of the founder’s family.
“We’re staunchly Kiwi and we’re proud of it,” Resene chief financial officer Mike Durkin told the Herald’s Markets with Madison.
The company has 1000 employeesand hundreds of thousands of colours of paint available for sale.
Its profit margins were under pressure, Durkin said, because of increased costs for wages and imported products used to make its paint, such as resin and white pigment titanium dioxide - a product it used in high quantities to increase the quality of its paint.
“We’re already at a premium to the market in terms of our pricing, so there’s a ceiling on what we can charge. We can’t pass it on.”
For example, Tony Nightingale, Ted’s son and the second leader of the Resene business until it was passed to Nick, came up with the concept of test pots.
“People poo-pooed the idea, they thought it was madness, and now it’s a global phenomenon.”
Tony Nightingale also came up with the idea to add sand to paint to give it grit when used on flooring for non-slip qualities.
“He was driving home one night down to Eastbourne, there’s a howling northwester coming across the harbour, and there’s sand blowing up onto the road and instead of getting annoyed about the weather, he thought, ‘hmm, I can use this’.
“The company grew because he was a very good salesman, he was a visionary,” Durkin said of Tony.
Despite the weaker economic environment, the company did not plan on slowing down under Nick’s leadership.
“We’re looking for growth, always trying to steal market share off the opposition,” Durkin said.
“I think we’ve got a better story than the opposition. People like us, and as long as they like us, they’re gonna keep buying off us.”
Madison Reidy is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.